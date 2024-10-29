Yemen conducts 3 operations in Arabian, Red Sea,Bab el-Mandeb

"In support of the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistances, we carried out three military operations as part of the continuation of imposing a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy. The first operation targeted the ship SC Montreal in the southern Arabian Sea with two drones, and the hit was accurate," Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement aired by al-Masirah TV.

"The second operation targeted the ship Maersk Kowloon in the Arabian Sea using a cruise missile," he said, adding "the third operation targeted the ship Motaro in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait with several ballistic missiles, and the hits were accurate."

"These operations will not stop until the (Israeli) aggression stops, the siege of the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops," Sarea said, vowing to launch more attacks.

Since November of last year, Yemen has conducted rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupted "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea, to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israeli aggression on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

SD/