Yemeni army says targeted Tel Aviv with hypersonic missile

Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Tuesday that the Palestine 2 hypersonic missile successfully got through Israeli and American defense systems and hit its target which was a military base in the suburb of the Tel Aviv in Jaffa.

"The operation was carried as part of the fifth phase of the intensification of the 'Promised Conquest' and the 'Holy Jihad' in support of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation of the Palestinian resistance," Saree said.

"We insist on the necessity of carrying out our military operations against the Zionist regime until the aggressions on Gaza and Lebanon is stopped and the blockade of Gaza is lifted," Saree concluded.

MNA/6265405