Iran’s freestyle team makes history at 2024 U23 World C'ship

With 158 points, Iran claimed the title of the 2024 U-23 World Championships for the first time.

Iran’s freestyle wrestling team finished first at the U23 World Championships with seven medals, including three gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Mehdi Yousefi, Amir Hossein Firouzpour, and Amir Reza Masoumi snatched gold in the 79kg, 92kg, and 125kg weight classes, respectively.

Mehdi Hajilouian bagged silver in the 97kg weight class. Ali Mo’meni, Ebrahim Khari, and Abbas Ebrahimzadeh secured bronze in the 57kg, 61kg, and 70kg weight classes, respectively.

The 2024 U23 World Championships were held in Tirana, Albania, from October 21-27. Over 650 wrestlers competed, with 240 each in Freestyle and Greco-Roman, and 184 in Women’s wrestling.

MNA/