  1. Politics
Oct 28, 2024, 11:02 PM

Senior diplomat:

Russia doing everything to prevent major war in WA

Russia doing everything to prevent major war in WA

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Russia is making every effort to prevent West Asia from descending into a major conflict, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for West Asia and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov stated.

"We are making every effort to prevent the region from sliding into the abyss of a major war, to break this vicious circle of endless retaliatory strikes," the Deputy Foreign Minister pointed out.

Bogdanov noted that Moscow remains in contact with all parties involved, urging them to avoid actions that could lead to the situation "spiraling out of control." "A catastrophic scenario is not in the interests of countries in the Near and West Asia. I am convinced that the key to long-term stability is the swift prevention of further bloodshed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone and the establishment of conditions for a political and diplomatic resolution," the senior diplomat added, according to TASS.

On October 26, Israel announced strikes on military targets in Iran. The Iranian military reported that some facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam were targeted, but claimed that Israel caused only limited damage, as the country’s air defense systems intercepted the main impact.

On October 1, the Islamic Republic launched a massive missile attack on Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel would then only be expanded.

SD/

News ID 223690

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News