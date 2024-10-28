Russia tries to de-escalate tensions after Israeli attack

"At this stage, of course, we have managed to avoid the worst-case scenario, at least because its probability still remains," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, according to Sputnik.

Russia expects the UN Security Council to help calm tensions in the Middle East (West Asia) after the Israeli strike, the minister added.

"But I very much hope that the recent contacts will prevent this from happening. At the very least, we are doing everything possible to help de-escalate and defuse this situation somehow," emphasized the head of Russia’s foreign ministry.

Although Iran said its air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression by the Zionist regime on Saturday, it has vowed the Zionist regime will be harshly punished for violating the country's airspace.

MNA