Putin hopes West heard his warning on attack deep into Russia

"They have not reported anything to me, but I hope that they heard, since we will surely have to take some decisions for ourselves as well," Vladimir Putin said when asked a respective question by VGTRK journalist, according to TASS.

The Ukrainian army cannot use high-precision weapons independently, Putin noted, adding that NATO countries’ specialists only can do it.

The Russian president said in September that if a decision on strikes deep into Russia was taken it would mean nothing else than a direct participation of NATO states, the US and Europe in the military conflict in Ukraine, adding that in this case Moscow would make respective decisions depending on the threats it faced.

SD/