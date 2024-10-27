  1. Politics
Bolivia ex-president says vehicle fired upon amid tensions

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales said his vehicle was fired upon amid rising political tensions in the country between a faction around the iconic former leader and the government of his former ally, President Luis Arce.

Morales posted a video on his Facebook account taken inside a moving car, showing him sitting in the front passenger seat and at least two bullet holes in the windshield. The driver appeared to have been injured.

Reuters could not independently verify the contents of the video.

The claim, at a time of high tensions with Morales supporters blocking highways in the center of the country and Arce's government trying to clear them, risks sparking more unrest with Bolivians already facing an economic crisis.

