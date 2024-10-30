13 injured in clashes between Bolivian police, protesters

Santa Cruz's police chief Col. Rolando Rojas told reporters that a police contingent was dispatched to the old road connecting the central Cochabamba department with Santa Cruz, where Morales' supporters threw rocks and explosives at police, resulting in the injuries of 13 officers, Xinhua reported.

Since Oct. 14, protests have escalated as Morales' supporters, accusing the judiciary of persecution, have been blocking roads for two weeks to oppose the legal cases against him, which he denies.

SD/