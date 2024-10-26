No military aircraft passed Jordanian territory

A source in the Jordanian armed forces claimed that the country has not allowed any military aircraft of the conflicting parties in the region to pass through its territory.

A Jordanian media reported that the country's army is closely following the military tension that occurred in the past hours.

The source added that the country's air force has been seriously monitoring the situation.

Early Saturday morning, people reported hearing several explosions in the Iranian capital.

The blasts were heard west of Tehran, some people said.

The sounds of explosions were related to the engagement of Iranian Army air defenses with Israeli military actions in three locations around Tehran.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.

