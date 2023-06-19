  1. World
Jordanian military helicopter crashes in Umm al-Dananir

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – On Monday, a military helicopter reportedly crashed in the Umm Al-Dananir area in North Amman near Balqa, according to witnesses.

According to a local media outlet, a number of citizens gathered around the crash, while civil defense teams and security agencies rushed to the scene.

The military helicopter, identified as a Cobra type, belonged to the Royal Jordanian Air Force, a reliable military source said, Jordan News reported. 

The source added that it crashed during a routine training flight and that no civilians were injured. However, the helicopter suffered extensive damage as a result of the crash, and both pilots onboard sustained injuries.

They were promptly evacuated to Al-Hussein Medical City, where they are currently receiving treatment. The pilots' overall condition has been reported as moderate.

