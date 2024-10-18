Israel attacks Lebanon's Bekaa shortly after evacuation order

The strikes were launched on Thursday a few hours after the Zionist Regime Army Spokesman Avichay Adraee, in X posts, warned people in the villages of "Tamnnine" and "Saraaine al-Tahta" to evacuate.

He attached to his posts the maps of the sites that would be targeted by the Israeli military "in the near future."

Adraee claimed that the residents of the aforesaid areas were "located near facilities and interests" belonging to the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Israel has been carrying out bloody acts of assassination and aggression across Lebanon after the occupying regime of Israel unleashed its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

At least 2,367 people have been killed and 11,088 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since early October 2023, according to the country’s health ministry.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces completely destroyed the southern Lebanese village of Mhaibib.

They detonated a massive amount of explosives in the ancient village, claiming they were targeting an underground Hezbollah “infrastructure."

Israeli soldiers also filmed themselves after the blast celebrating the village’s demolition.

Last month, the criminal regime assassinated Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in a strike on southern Beirut.

Since then, Hezbollah has increased its retaliatory strikes against Israeli targets and vowed to continue its fight in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon.

