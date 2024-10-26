Israel expects retaliatory attacks from Iran,Iraq,Yemen,Syria

"The Israel Defense Forces now closely monitors potential responses from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon, preparing for a spectrum of possible retaliatory actions," the Israeli media's report reads, according to TASS.

The Israeli army said earlier that it was conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks."

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, it said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, the Iranian air defense force added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

