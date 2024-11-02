Biden extends US national emergency against Iran for one year

In a letter to congressional leaders, Biden emphasized that, despite ongoing efforts to normalize relations, the US and Iran have yet to fully resolve their differences.

He also confirmed that the 1981 Algiers Accords, signed to address the nation's prolonged crisis, would remain in effect, YT reported.

On March 15, 1995, the President of the United States by making claims against Iran, declared a state of national emergency to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threats that the actions and policies of the Iranian government created against the national interests, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.

On May 6, 1995, the US president imposed comprehensive sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran by signing another Executive Order No. 12959.

Jimmy Carter issued Executive Order No. 12170 on November 14, 1979, which calls for the seizure of the assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the United States of America. Since that year, all the presidents of the United States have extended this order.

