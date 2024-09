Saliha Aybiyik, codenamed Nujiyan Amed, who was in charge of the terrorist group's operation in Iran, was targeted in an operation in the city of Sulaymaniyah, Anadolu Agency reported.

She had been active in the terror group since 1993, the Turkish media cited MIT statement as saying.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

MNA