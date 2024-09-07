Turkey launches fresh attack on northern Iraq

Turkish warplanes bombed the Amadiye mountainous region in northern Iraq early on Saturday.

Amedi or Amadiye is a town in the Duhok Governorate of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

More details about the possible casualties and damages of Turkey's attack on northern Iraq have not yet been released.

From time to time, the Turkish military carries out air strikes on PKK positions, which is listed as a terrorist group by the EU, US, and Turkey.

The Turkish military is said to have more than a dozen military bases in northern Iraq and many more in Syria under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorism.

Both Iraq and Syria have condemned the presence of the Turkish military on their soil as a violation of their territorial integrity and have called on Ankara to pull out its troops.

MP/6217185