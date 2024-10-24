  1. Politics
Amid ongoing BRICS summit;

Russia says unprecedented cyber attack hits foreign ministry

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) –  The Russian Foreign Ministry's online services came under an unprecedented distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Wednesday that lasted for several hours, Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has revealed.

"We regularly face attacks on our website, but today's cyberattack is of an unprecedented scale," Zakharova said at a news briefing, noting that Wednesday's attack delayed a planned briefing for four hours due to technical issues.

The spokeswoman said the briefing was postponed to ease the burden on the website while efforts were being made to restore functionality of the Ministry's internet resources.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry's technical support, together with the competent authorities and communication service providers, is taking all necessary measures to thwart this attack," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman suggested that the cyberattack could be timed to the BRICS summit, which is underway in the Russian city of Kazan.

