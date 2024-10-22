  1. Sports
Iran, North Korea football match to be held in Laos

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26 Group A matches between DPR Korea and Iran will take place at the Lao National Stadium KM16, Vientiane, Laos (neutral venue).

DPR Korea's match with Iran is scheduled for Nov. 14, and DPR Korea will also play Uzbekistan on Nov. 19 at the same stadium.

Team Melli, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, top Group A with 10 points and North Korea sit sixth with just two points.

