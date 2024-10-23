BRICS gradually becoming new global pole: Araghchi

"This is the first BRICS meeting in which we participate as an official member at the level of the head of state," Araghchi said.

"BRICS is gradually becoming a new global pole, a group of countries that have come together to oppose the Western order ruling the world," he added.

Araghchi continued that BRICS member countries are developing and regulating mechanisms and methods to save the world from Western monopoly.

The 16th BRICS Summit kicked off on Tuesday in Kazan city, Russia’s Tatarstan and this is the first time that the Islamic Republic of Iran is participating in this important international summit as an official and permanent member of BRICS.

The BRICS group is an international group led by the emerging economic powers. ‌ ‌ ‌

MNA/IRN85636388