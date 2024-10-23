"Zionist regime, its Western backers have been defeated"

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Tel Aviv regime has failed, while its Western backers have faced a bigger failure than the regime when it comes to ethics and civilization.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments in a meeting with the families of the martyrs of Fars Province on Wednesday.

Saying that Zionist regime has failed in destroying the Resistance even after the killing of more than 50,000 innocent people, the Leader considered the bigger failed side to be the  Western culture and civilization as well as their politicians for backing indifferently the regime.

"In the battle between the Resistance Front and the Evil Front, victory will go to the Resistance," he highlighted.

