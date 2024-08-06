At least 39,653 killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7

An intense Israeli raid of the occupied West Bank’s Jenin is ongoing, with at least four Palestinians killed so far according to the Health Ministry, including by an army drone strike, according to Aljazeera.

An earlier Israeli raid on the city of Tubas killed four people.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that at least 40 people were killed and 71 injured in Israeli attack over the past 24 hours.

The UN’s Human Rights chief Volker Turk and EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell have called for urgent de-escalation in the Middle East over fears that the Gaza war could spread.

Child malnutrition in the Gaza Strip jumped almost 50 percent in July compared with June, with more than 650 Palestinian children now suffering from “acute malnutrition” in the enclave, the UN reports.

At least 39,653 people were killed and 91,535 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 and more than 200 were taken captive.

MNA/PR