Lebanon’s hospitals and their staff are now “overwhelmed”, Tedros said in a post on social media, noting that one-third of all health facilities in the country have been forced to shut down because of the war, Al Jazeera reported.

The WHO is calling for a ceasefire, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to help those affected by war, and the protection of citizens, medical staff and medical centers in line with the international law, he said.

MNA