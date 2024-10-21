Hungary’s envoy summoned over EU’s anti-Iran stances

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Gyula Petho, the Hungarian ambassador in his capacity as representative of the European Union’s rotating president, to convey Tehran’s strong protest to the repetition of baseless claims in the joint statement of the European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council leaders, as well as in the conclusions of the EU leaders’ summit last Thursday.

The director general for Western Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the necessity for all countries, including the EU members, to adhere to international law and principles and the United Nations Charter, particularly the principle of respect for territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

He strongly criticized and condemned the EU’s unjust support for certain baseless and illegal claims against Iran’s territorial integrity, the ministry’s website reported.

Reiterating Iran’s sovereignty over the islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb as historical and legal facts, he described the EU’s biased and inappropriate stance on this matter as misguided, irresponsible, and devoid of any legal value.

He further demanded an immediate correction and cessation of such claims.

The Hungarian ambassador stated that he would promptly convey the message to the EU officials.

MNA/TSN