Iran down Qatar in Asian Men’s Youth Beach Handball C’ship

The Iranian team will meet Indonesia on Wednesday.

The 3rd Asian Youth Beach Handball Championship is taking place in Bangkok, Thailand from 16 to 25 October 2024.

This marks the third consecutive time that the competition will be hosted by the Handball Association of Thailand (HAT), which has hosted the event since the inaugural edition in 2016. The championship will feature players born in 2008 and 2009.

Furthermore, the championship will serve as a qualifying event for the Youth (U-17) Beach Handball World Championship, to be held in Hammamet, Tunisia, from 17 to 22 June 2025.

The top three teams from this competition will secure qualification spots for the World Championship.

