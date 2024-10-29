Lesser Tunb win Persian Gulf Beach Volleyball Cup

The tournament brought four teams namely, Abu Musa, Persian Gulf, Greater and Lesser Tunbs together in Abu Musa on Tuesday.

Lesser Tunb’s Bahman Salemi/Abolhassan Khakizadeh defeated Greater Tunb’s Abbas Pourasgari/Alireza Aghajani 2-1 to win the title.

Persian Gulf and Abu Musa came third and fourth, respectively.

Iran sports minister Ahmad Donyamali and Milad Taghavi, head of volleyball federation, attended the tournament.

The four-team competition serves as preparatory matches for the 2024 Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championships.

The competition will be held at the Nuvali Sand Courts in the City of Santa Rosa, the Philippines from November 6 to 10.

