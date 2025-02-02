Iraqi parliament speaker visits Tehran

"Al-Mashhadani will head a parliamentary delegation to the Iranian capital on Sunday afternoon…Discussions will cover several key issues of mutual interest between the two countries,” a source told local Iraqi media earlier today.

This is Al-Mashhadani’s first foreign visit since taking office as Parliament Speaker in October 2024, Shafaqna news website said.

Days after his appointment, he received an official invitation to visit Tehran from Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh.

By the time this piece of news was being published, the local Iraqi media reported that he was leaving Baghdad for Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

