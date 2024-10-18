  1. Sports
Oct 18, 2024, 9:39 PM

Esteghlal FC reportedly finds new coach S African Mosimane

Esteghlal FC reportedly finds new coach S African Mosimane

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach Pitso Mosimane has penned a deal with Persian Gulf Pro League giants Esteghlal Football Club.

He replaced Iran and club legend Javad Nekounam in the head coach role at the nine-time league champions with immediate effect, the African sports media have reported.

The change was made due to the poor start to the season, where the two-time Asian Champions League winners are languishing 11th in the 16-team league after seven games.

Esteghlal are also in the AFC Champions Legue in the 12-team Group B, alongside Saudi Pro League sides Al Hilal, Al Nassr and his former club Al Ahli.

KI

News ID 223136
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News