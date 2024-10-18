Esteghlal FC reportedly finds new coach S African Mosimane

He replaced Iran and club legend Javad Nekounam in the head coach role at the nine-time league champions with immediate effect, the African sports media have reported.

The change was made due to the poor start to the season, where the two-time Asian Champions League winners are languishing 11th in the 16-team league after seven games.

Esteghlal are also in the AFC Champions Legue in the 12-team Group B, alongside Saudi Pro League sides Al Hilal, Al Nassr and his former club Al Ahli.

