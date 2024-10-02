  1. Economy
Oct 2, 2024, 6:55 PM

Iran to transit 11 mln tons of goods via road by Yearend

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – An official at Transport and Road Maintenance Organization, affiliated to Iran’s Ministry of Roads, said that 18 million tons of goods are predicted to be transited via Iran by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

The country’s transit sector is on an upward trajectory, the director general of the International Transport and Transit Office of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization emphasized.

Speaking in a meeting of directors of the organization’s transit departments and managers of the border terminals, Javad Hedayati stressed the strategic importance of transit boom in the economic and security development of the country.

More than 9 million tons of goods have been transited from the Iranian land and territory in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2024), showing a 61 percent growth compared to the same period last year, he said. 

He added that 5.78 million tons of goods were transited from Iran in the first half of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2023).

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

