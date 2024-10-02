Iran to transit 11 mln tons of goods via road by Yearend

The country’s transit sector is on an upward trajectory, the director general of the International Transport and Transit Office of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization emphasized.

Speaking in a meeting of directors of the organization’s transit departments and managers of the border terminals, Javad Hedayati stressed the strategic importance of transit boom in the economic and security development of the country.

More than 9 million tons of goods have been transited from the Iranian land and territory in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2024), showing a 61 percent growth compared to the same period last year, he said.

He added that 5.78 million tons of goods were transited from Iran in the first half of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2023).

MA/IRN