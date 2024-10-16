'Generals' Plan' for northern Gaza doomed to failure: Hamas

Hamas political bureau member Osama Hamdan emphasized the urgent need to address the ongoing Israeli massacre against civilians in the northern part of the Strip, which has persisted for 11 consecutive days as part of what is referred to as the “Generals’ Plan".

Al Mayadeen reported that during a press conference on Tuesday evening, Hamdan addressed the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, urging active engagement "in mobilizing the community to confront Zionist aggression and US support for it."

He emphasized that "what is happening today in the northern Gaza Strip, particularly in Jabalia and its camp, is a complete genocide." He described how occupation forces are bombarding residential homes and targeting civilian infrastructure, including streets, neighborhoods, bakeries, hospitals, and water wells.

Furthermore, he highlighted that many bodies remain trapped beneath the rubble or are abandoned in the streets of Jabalia and its camp, as rescue teams are unable to retrieve them or reach the injured because of the ongoing siege.

The Hamas leader stated that the occupation's massacres in the northern Gaza Strip continue "amid reports confirming that the occupation government has begun implementing what is referred to as the 'Generals' Plan' to separate the northern Gaza Strip and displace its residents."

All the facts on the ground confirm that "we are facing one of the dirtiest military plans known to modern history, devised by fascist generals (...) in flagrant violation and disregard for all international laws, charters and humanitarian norms," he maintained.

Hamdan affirmed that the plan is "doomed to failure" and that "all the attempts of the occupation government and its fascist army have been shattered after a year of genocide and criminal activity." He emphasized that Hamas will continue its efforts and engage in Arab and Islamic contacts to "stop this massacre and support the steadfastness of our people."

He called on the international community and the United Nations to rise above what he referred to as “the shackling American will” and to implement effective measures that protect civilians, stop the genocide campaign, and challenge the occupation’s plans in northern Gaza.

Hamdan stated that the international community and the UN's disregard for the situation in Gaza would signify “an unprecedented setback in the values and foundations of this system,” further highlighting the community's inability and failure to rein in the arrogance of the occupation.

The Hamas held the US administration fully responsible for the massacres, crimes, and genocide in Gaza, citing its role in escalating the siege and the killing of civilians in northern Gaza. He emphasized that “the US positions that daily call for an end to this genocide, without any practical action or pressure on Netanyahu and his fascist government, have become part of the arsenal in this brutal war against our Palestinian people.”

He urged Arab and Islamic countries and their organizations to "fulfill their role in supporting our people and bolstering their resilience, ensuring the delivery of relief and essential aid to all areas of the Strip, particularly to those in the north."

Hamdan also called for strengthening the resolve of the people of Gaza in the face of Israeli plans that not only target Palestine but also threaten all nations in the region.

SD/