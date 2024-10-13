Israel has failed to break Resistance: Hamas

Osama Hamdan, the Gaza-based group’s senior representative in Lebanon, made the remarks to Qatar’s Al Jazeera television network on Saturday.

Commenting on the regime’s failure to face the Resistance, he said, “The occupation does not confront the Resistance, but tries to kill the [civilian] people. The occupation kills civilians under the pretext of confronting the Resistance.”

The regime launched a genocidal war on Gaza last October with the supposed aim of “destroying” the territory’s Resistance groups. The military onslaught has so far fallen far short of materializing the objective, despite killing more than 42,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Hamas’ official also remarked on the regime’s notion of “the day after the war,” under which it reportedly plans for the territory’s governance to be turned over to unnamed “Palestinian bodies,” while the regime is given security control over the coastal sliver.

“’The day after the war’ is an Israeli term that aims to mislead and form an administration subordinate to it. We seek to form a transitional administration of a national unity government or a committee to manage the situation,” Hamdan said.

Re-emphasizing that the Israeli brutality would get the regime nowhere, he declared, “The solution lies in the Palestinians regaining their rights and establishing their state.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he reflected on the regime’s having intensified its focus on areas lying in northern Gaza, including the Jabalia refugee camp that it has subjected to a brutal escalation and siege.

“What is happening in the northern Gaza Strip is a genocide operation. The enemy has been preventing food supplies from entering the north for 10 days,” he noted.

“The enemy's decision is to besiege Jabalia for a long time to exhaust the people with hunger and thirst. What is happening in Jabalia camp is a crime against humanity.”

