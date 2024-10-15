Israel push in northern region aimed at Palestinian expulsion

“The aim of the current Israeli onslaught is to displace the population of northern Gaza towards the south. The Israeli army aims to use maximum firepower in Gaza to paint an image of achievement and success,” Osama Hamdan, the Gaza-based group’s senior representative in Lebanon, said on Monday.

He stated that the so-called general's plan, proposed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Knesset (parliament) by a group of retired generals, is only meant to play with the emotions of the illegal settlers in the occupied territories, as the regime has failed to achieve any of its "goals" in the Gaza war.

The plan reportedly seeks to give Palestinians a week to leave the northern third of the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, before declaring it a closed military zone. Those who remain would be considered combatants and denied food, water, medicine, and fuel.

“There must be efforts to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza. Resistance operations will continue and expand to defend our people despite all circumstances,” the senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera.

He described the unfolding developments in Gaza as a genocide process in the besieged coastal territory, calling upon the international community to spring into action and stop the Israeli aggression.

“Israeli aggression will spread if it is not stopped,” Hamdan pointed out.

