  1. Politics
Oct 15, 2024, 2:22 PM

Russia, Qatar call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

Russia, Qatar call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Russia and Qatar called for an immediate cessation of tensions in West Asia, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russia and Qatar call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the West Asia region, the Russian foreign ministry said after a meeting between Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani.

"The sides discussed current issues of the further development of the traditionally friendly Russian-Qatari relation, including closer cooperation in the trade-and-economic, investment, and cultural-and-humanitarian spheres."

It added that the diplomats also exchanged views on the Middle East agenda with a focus on the necessity of the soonest cessation of the armed confrontation in the Gaza Strip and in the vicinity of the occupied Palestine-Lebanese border, the situation in Yemen and in the Persian Gulf area, the ministry said, TASS reported.

According to the ministry, the meeting was requested by the Qatari side.

MP/

News ID 222994

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News