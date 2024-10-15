Russia, Qatar call for immediate ceasefire in West Asia

Russia and Qatar call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the West Asia region, the Russian foreign ministry said after a meeting between Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani.

"The sides discussed current issues of the further development of the traditionally friendly Russian-Qatari relation, including closer cooperation in the trade-and-economic, investment, and cultural-and-humanitarian spheres."

It added that the diplomats also exchanged views on the Middle East agenda with a focus on the necessity of the soonest cessation of the armed confrontation in the Gaza Strip and in the vicinity of the occupied Palestine-Lebanese border, the situation in Yemen and in the Persian Gulf area, the ministry said, TASS reported.

According to the ministry, the meeting was requested by the Qatari side.

