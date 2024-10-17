US strikes Yemen with B-2 bombers for 1st time

According to the CNN, the US carried out a round of strikes in Yemen against targets on Wednesday evening, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, targeting five underground weapons storage facilities using B-2 stealth bombers.

The facilities, three US defense officials told CNN following the attack, housed advanced conventional weapons used to target military and civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Yemenis have been conducting operations in support of Palestinian people amid the Israeli regime genocidal war since last year.

MNA