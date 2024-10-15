Euro-Med slams Israel's use of bomb-laden drones in Gaza

The Geneva-based organization in a recent statement pointed to 'numerous testimonies' on the Israeli Occupation Forces' use of 'indiscriminate' remote explosive robots.

“It has received numerous testimonies about the Israeli army's use of explosive robots detonated remotely, causing widespread damage to surrounding homes and buildings and significant loss of life, while the work of ambulance and civil defense teams has nearly come to a complete halt, except in a narrow range of some neighborhoods,” the statement read.

According to the rights organization, the Israeli regime began using these robots for the first time in Gaza in May during its second incursion into the Jabalia refugee camp.

The rights group confirmed that the Israeli army "has expanded its operations of destruction and demolition of residential buildings in areas of its incursion in northern Gaza, employing three methods: aerial bombardment, explosive robots, and the planting of explosives in homes for demolition."

The statement comes as Israeli forces have now widened their brutal military offensive on northern Gaza after killing more than 300 people over ten days in a ramped-up ground offensive targeting the Jabalia refugee camp.

This is the third time air raids and ground incursions have occurred in the area since the start of the Israeli campaign of death and destruction across the besieged Palestinian territory in October last year.

Israeli tanks made their way to the north edge of Gaza City, while airstrikes from above continued.

"The army is escalating its genocide against Palestinians thereby committing massacres, willful killings, starvation, and widespread forced displacement,” the EURO-Med said.

"Those who survive direct killing and bombardment remain at risk of dying from hunger or thirst, as Israeli forces are preventing any aid from entering northern Gaza, while also destroying and burning bakeries there, in addition to razing what was left of water wells."

According to the UN, no trucks of food, water, or medicine have entered the north since Sept. 30.

The Israeli military presses ahead with its relentless bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip now more than one year into the genocidal war.

The Israeli aggression on Gaza began in October last year, claiming the lives of more than 42,000 so far. Over 98,000 others have also been injured since then.

