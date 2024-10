The World Games Series (TWGS) competition is currently taking place in Hong Kong.

87 athletes from around the world are showcasing their skills in Cheerleading, Roller Sports, and Wushu.

In the Wushu competitions, Iran’s Shahin Banitalebi won the gold medal in the Men’s Taolu Nanquan with a score of 19.316, while Mostafa Hassanzadeh received a silver medal with a score of 19.276.

Kin Sing Kinson Ting from Hong Kong secured third place with a score of 19.213.

