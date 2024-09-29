Iran finishes fourth in World Junior Wushu Championships 2024

Iranian wushu players bagged 9 gold medals, 9 silver medals and 5 bronze medals in the ninth Junior World Championships which concluded in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Sunday.

The Iranian team won the title of Sanda event in the world championship in both girls and boys divisions after clinching 7 gold medals and 3 silver medals. China came second with 3 gold, 4 silver and one bronze, and Egypt landed in the third place with 2 gold and 4 bronze medals.

The Iranian team stood in the fourth place in Sanda and Taolu Jian Shu events for girls and boys after winning 9 gold medals, 9 silver medals and 5 bronze medals.

