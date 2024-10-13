  1. Politics
Ukraine war cannot be resolved with ‘more weapons’: German MP

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – German MP Sahra Wagenknecht has said “more weapons” cannot resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv and would not bring peace to Europe.

Wagenknecht told Funke Media Group on Friday that Berlin’s current policy concerning the Ukraine crisis only helps to fan the flames of war, criticizing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government over its stance on the Ukraine conflict, PressTV reported.

“We need more diplomatic efforts,” said Wagenknecht, once of Left Party’s parliamentary faction but who established her party – the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) – this year.

“There is a good peace plan by Brazil and China. I hope that Germany and the EU will support such initiatives,” Wagenknecht said.

In May, those two nations presented a joint six-point proposal calling for de-escalation, negotiations, and an international peace conference recognized by Russia and Ukraine.

Kyiv immediately rejected their plan, calling it “unacceptable.”

Moscow, however, welcomed China’s and Brazil’s peace proposals and expressed appreciation that they have received international backing.

In Wagenknecht’s view, Germany should put pressure on Zelensky to “force” him to agree to a certain compromise.

“There will be no peace without compromise,” the politician stated.

She also warned that current Western policy towards the Ukraine conflict is “insanely dangerous” since it lets NATO get “drawn ever deeper into this war.”

If the US-led bloc becomes a party to the conflict that would lead to a confrontation with Moscow, “this conflict will then very quickly escalate into a nuclear war,” she added.

