Seven people died due to hurricane in Brazil

At least seven people died and about 1.4 million residents are left without electricity as a result of the hurricane in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, TASS reported, citing data from the regional civil defense service and the electricity provider Enel.

Two people died as a result of falling trees and five more because of the collapsed wall, authorities said.

"Enel reports that the power supply to 650,000 clients was restored by 03:00 pm local time [06:00 pm UTC]. At about 08:00 pm [11:00 pm UTC] 2.1 million clients were without electricity," the news outlet said, citing the Enel’s statement.

The hurricane in Sao Paulo was the strongest since 1995, authorities said. Wind gusts reached as much as 29 meters per second.

