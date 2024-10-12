Policeman, two others die in shooting in Russia's Ingushetia

TASS quoted a local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee as saying a car assigned to the deputy head of Ingushetia's Centre for Countering Extremism had come under fire on Friday evening.

The local branch said a criminal investigation had been opened into the incident and those behind the attack were being sought.

The report said the gunmen had fled the scene and headed off towards the neighboring region of North Ossetia.

Ingushetia is adjacent to Chechnya in the heart of the often volatile North Caucasus region.

