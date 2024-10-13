  1. World
1 dead, 9 injured in shooting near Tennessee Uni in US

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – One person is dead, and nine others are shot and injured after gunfire erupted during homecoming celebration events for Tennessee State University, Nashville Police Department officials said.

Of the nine injured, three were juveniles ranging in age from 12-14 years old, and all are in non-critical condition at a local hospital, MNPD Public Affairs Director Don Aaron said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., an exchange of gunfire occurred between two groups of people. Officials said it was likely that innocent bystanders were shot during the incident. A total of ten people were shot, with one person, a 24-year-old, succumbing to their injuries, ABC News reported.

Five people were transported to local hospitals via ambulance. Five others were transported by private vehicle, Metro Nashville Police Department Public Affairs Officer Brooke Reese said.

Officials believe that some of those injured and hospitalized were involved and are suspected of being involved in the gunfire, said Reese.

Injuries range from minor to critical condition, with some sustaining graze wounds, said Aaron.

One gun, a handgun, was recovered at the scene, he said. Officials believe that the suspects used handguns in the shooting.

