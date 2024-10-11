  1. World
Russian forces take control of Ostrovskoye in Donetsk

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Russian forces have seized the settlement of Ostrovskoye in the Donetsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in its weekly briefing.

"As a result of decisive actions by units of the Yug Battlegroup, the settlements of Zhelannoye Vtoroye and Ostrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated," the ministry stated.

The battlegroup's troops also hit personnel and equipment of five different Ukrainian mechanized brigades, one motorized infantry brigade, two infantry brigades, one assault brigade, one mountain assault brigade, one air assault brigade, two airmobile brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two brigades of the National Guard.
They also repelled 22 counterattacks by Ukrainian assault units.

