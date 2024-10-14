EU slams as 'unacceptable' Israel attacks on UN peacekeepers

"The 27 (EU) members agreed on asking (the) Israelis to stop attacking UNIFIL," Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Luxembourg. "It's completely unacceptable attacking United Nations troops," he said, according to AFP.

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel's 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions.

"Many European members are participating in this mission," Borrell noted. "Their work is very important."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on UN chief Antonio Guterres Sunday to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of "harm's way", claiming that Hezbollah was using them as "human shields".

UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions.

SD/