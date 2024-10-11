  1. Politics
US admits Iran has not decided to build nukes

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Western media have cited American officials that Tehran has not decided to change its peaceful nuclear doctrine despite all threats from the Zionist regime of Israel.

The United States still believes that Iran has not decided to build a nuclear weapon despite the recent Israeli regime's moves.

The comments from a senior Biden administration official and a spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) added to public remarks earlier this week by CIA Director William Burns, who said the United States had not seen any evidence Iran's leader had reversed his 2003 decision to suspend the weaponization program.

"We assess that the Supreme Leader has not made a decision to resume the nuclear weapons program that Iran suspended in 2003," said the ODNI spokesperson, referring to Iran's Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The intelligence assessment could help explain US opposition to any Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear program in retaliation for a ballistic missile attack that Tehran carried out last week.

President Joe Biden said after that attack he would not support an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, but did not explain why he had reached that conclusion. 

