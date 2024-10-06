  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 6, 2024, 9:30 AM

24 Palestinians killed, 93 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza

24 Palestinians killed, 93 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – At least 24 Palestinians were killed and 93 others were wounded in Israeli attacks on a mosque and a school-turned-shelter in Gaza.

Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that Israeli forces committed “two brutal massacres” overnight by bombing a mosque and a school-turned-shelter and killing at least 24 Palestinians, Al Jazeera reported.

Some 93 others were wounded in the attacks in central Gaza, it said on Telegram.

The targeted buildings were identified as Al Aqsa Martyrs Mosque and the Ibn Rushd School. Both were housing hundreds of displaced people, the media office said.

The bombings followed 27 Israeli assaults on 27 homes and displacement centers across the Gaza Strip in the past 48 hours, it added.

SD/

News ID 222486

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News