Iran, Oman joint naval exercise held in Strait of Hormuz

The joint maritime rescue exercise of the naval forces of Iran and Oman, based on the operational plans of the sea base, hosted by the Sultan of Oman Navy and with the participation of the combat vessels of Iran Navy, the IRGC, and the surface and flight combat units of the Oman navy was held in the waters of the northern Indian Ocean and the Strait of Hormuz.

The joint drill is dubbed "Falcons of Mountain-1."

This exercise was held to improve combat readiness and implement agreements related to maritime security scenarios in the joint military friendship commissions of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman.

The effective presence of the Iranian Jamaran destroyer along with other surface combat units of the IRGC Navy in this exercise showed national self-sufficiency in the field of naval defense equipment.

