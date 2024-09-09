WHO: Over 20,000 dead in Sudan conflict

Anadolu Agency cited Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's remarks in speaking at a press conference in Port Sudan during a two-day visit to Sudan on Sunday, that 10 more million people have been internally displaced and two million refugees in neighboring countries.

"The scale of the emergency is shocking, as is the insufficient action being taken to curtail the conflict and respond to the suffering it is causing,” he said.

He said almost half of Sudan’s 25 million population needs urgent intervention while 70% of the country’s health sector is no longer operational.

The WHO chief called on the "world to wake up and help Sudan out of the nightmare it is living through.”

On Saturday, Ghebreyesus reiterated the WHO's commitment to addressing the pressing humanitarian and health issues in Sudan, including insecurity, mass displacement, floods, famine, and disease outbreaks.

