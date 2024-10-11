Assassination attempt on Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa failed

The Israeli occupation's attempt to assassinate Wafiq Safa, head of the party's Coordination and Liaison Unit, has failed, a senior Hezbollah source confirmed to Al Mayadeen. The assassination was attempted via Israeli occupation airstrikes on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, on Thursday evening.

This attack marks the third Israeli strike outside Beirut's Southern Suburbs, following previous attacks on the Kola and Bashoura areas.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the aggression led to the martyrdom of 22 people and the injury of 117 others, highlighting the severe human toll.

MNA