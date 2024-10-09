Two settlers killed in Hezbollah attack in Kiryat Shmona

Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance combatants targeted an Israeli gatherings in Kiryat Shmona and Kfar Giladi settlements with a rocket barrage, said the Lebanese movement in a statement.

Man, woman were killed as rocket from Lebanon impacts in Kiryat Shmona, Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli media reported that two Israelis were killed in Hezbollah rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona.

Another Hezbollah statement said that the movement's forces targeted with artillery shells an Israeli gathering in Misgav Am.

MNA