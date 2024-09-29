IRCS ready to dispatch relief teams to Lebanon

In separate messages to the head of the Lebanese Red Cross and the Minister of Health and the Middle East Regional Director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent, Koolivand expressed that the IRCS is prepared to dispatch teams to Lebanon.

Condemning the large-scale and barbaric attacks of the Zionist regime, he announced the readiness to send relief and humanitarian aid and relief teams to help the people affected by the Zionist attacks.

Wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, he called for more cooperation and exchange of experiences to improve the human condition in the future.

MP/6239492