Hezbollah fires over 180 rockets into occupied territories

Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday that although the Israeli armed forces are equipped with American weapons and are killing Lebanese civilians, Hezbollah combatants have been successful in inflicting fatal blows on the Zionist enemy.

The Zionist regime's military confirmed that Hezbollah launched over 180 rockets toward different locations in the occupied territories on Tuesday. The city of Haifa, which is the second-largest port and the third-largest city in the occupied territories, was hit by more than 80 rockets during two separate waves of Hezbollah rocket attacks.

Additionally, Hezbollah targeted the area of Ras al-Naqoura in the northern occupied territories with rocket attacks.

The Zionist media reported that at least 18 soldiers who were injured in clashes with Lebanese Hezbollah combatants in northern occupied Palestine were taken to Safed Hospital on Tuesday.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

These attacks have involved unprecedented airstrikes characterized by extreme violence and intensity. Moreover, ground incursions into southern Lebanon have been reported. These attacks disregard international warnings and UN resolutions.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

