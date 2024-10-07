Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack at Pakistani airport

The spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baghei strongly condemned the terrorist act at the Karachi airport in Pakistan, which resulted in the death and wounding of a number of Pakistani and Chinese citizens.

The spokesman also expressed sympathy with the survivors and the governments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the People's Republic of China.

Beghaei emphasized the condemnation of all forms of terrorism as violating the rules and norms of international law and human rights, saying that confronting this sinister phenomenon requires more cooperation and coordination among different countries.

He added that "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to strengthen cooperation with all countries, especially neighboring countries, to prevent and counter the spread of terrorism and insecurity in the region."

Two Chinese nationals were killed in a terrorist attack near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan on Sunday night.

